US$35M mega Agro-Processing Facility to be constructed at Enmore

Aug 14, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana through the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Caribbean International Distributors Inc., a member of the Rudisa Group of Companies, for the development of a landmark US$35 million agro-processing facility.

Chief Executive Officer of GO-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop

The facility is expected to engage in the production and packaging of various products ranging from: milk, natural fruit juices and water to a variety of bread products such as hamburger rolls, biscuits, cookies, croissants, bagels and donuts to supply Guyana’s local and export markets. The facility will employ approximately 600 persons and will be a significant boost to the businesses of local fruit and dairy farmers, who will be the chief suppliers of this facility.
The agro-processing facility is a major step forward in President Irfaan Ali’s vision for a sustainable and robust economy and a food secure Guyana. The establishment of this facility, according to a statement that was released yesterday, contributes to the President’s appetency for mega investments in the agriculture sector through the creation of value-added agriculture products to boost Guyana’s capacity within the regional market and create opportunities for export.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

Kaieteur News understands that the agro-processing facility will be critical in building Guyana’s capacity for the large-scale production of packaged fruit and dairy products, and will reduce the level of spoilage of fruits by converting them to processed products, which can be sold locally or exported.
Honourable Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, expressed his strong support for this investment and stated, “These are the kinds of investments we want to see in Guyana. The Government and Private Sector are working closely to ensure that we bring Agriculture to the forefront of our economy. Although Guyana is now an oil producing nation, we must use this as an enabler for the Agriculture sector which is now taking off.”
During his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of GO-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, stated “Rudisa Group of Companies has a long standing in Guyana and is embarking on a new and critical venture, which will considerably contribute to the President’s vision for an Agriculture focused Guyana, and which will be focal in the Government’s mission to transform Guyana into a large-scale exporter for the Caribbean and beyond.”
As for Mr. Maurice R. Gajadhar, CEO, of Caribbean International Distributors Inc., he expressed his vigor to embark on this new investment. In this regard, he said, “We are excited to expand our operations and to be instrumental in Guyana’s agricultural and industrial development through the employment of 600 persons once fully operational. We want to make sure that our people benefit from this investment and are eager to add value to the Agriculture industry in keeping with our President’s vision for Guyana.”

