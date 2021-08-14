Latest update August 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

US-based family seeks help to find deported relative

Aug 14, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The family of 27-year-old Haymant Kumar Rohit called “Dylan” or “Sammy,” is appealing with the general public to help find him after he was not heard from since last year August.

Missing, Haymant Kumar Rohit.

Rohit was in 2017 deported from the United States of America (USA) and was reportedly residing with a family friend at La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara. The young man who does not have any other relative in Guyana, had travelled to the Puruni area, Region Seven, early last year where he was working at a mining operation.
The man’s mother, Amanda Khan, told Kaieteur News yesterday that she last heard from her son back in August last year when he called from Puruni landing but has not heard from him since. Khan said she does not know the persons who her son is employed with or the name of the backdam where he is working.
The distraught woman said that her son would usually make contact with her every time he reaches out at the landing where he gets proper phone signal. Knowing that he usually goes into the backdam for some months, during December she tried to make contact with him again via the numbers he called from previously but the calls went unanswered.
After several months of trying to contact her son, she had asked the family-friend to file a missing person’s report last month. The report was made at the Brickdam Police Station last month. She further claimed that since the report was filed she has not heard anything about the whereabouts of her son.
When this publication contacted the police in Georgetown and in Region Seven, they could not provide any information at the time but promised to check in with the matter.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Haymant Kumar Rohit called “Dylan” or “Sammy,” can contact 621-6260 or 911 or the nearest police station.

