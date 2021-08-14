Two shameless national leaders

Kaieteur News – When there are national leaders like the Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and the Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, it is clear that Guyana is walking a disappointing path; a path where even swine hold their nose from the sickening odour that comes from both of them. The evidence of this stench is present in what both of them did recently by using public platforms to get at each other, while a nation struggles to find its footing, to gain some kind of vision of what it should be about, where it is going.

The Vice President started the ball rolling by going public with his version of frankness, to state what his government is doing in a number of areas. The Opposition Leader then went to his social media soapbox (Facebook) and decided to take him to task in sharp, disparaging terms. The Opposition Leader then smirked to himself and patted himself on the back for what he believes is a job well done, and what is the sum (in his mind) of what the roles and obligations of a bona fide and spirited political opposition should be. It goes without saying that he is misguided, since nothing could be further from the truth and needs of Guyanese, and because what the Opposition Leader said could not have been more useless to Guyanese.

As if to stick it to his so-called political adversary in the main opposition, and to get the last laugh (Guyanese call it ‘last lick’), the Vice President then promptly went on his high horse and responded with broadsides of his own via a readily available social media channel, only too delighted and willing to give him the opportunity and space to vent. And vent this nation’s Vice President did, with a lot of spleen and bile thrown in to salt the sharp exchanges. Citizens call this ‘cuss out’ and ‘buse down’. This is what passes for responsible leadership in Guyana from two of its top political presences.

We will be blunt and call what is going on between the Vice President and Opposition Leader for what it is. This is not national leadership, but petty gamesmanship. This is not mature statesmanship; it is merely that of two lost leaders engaged in one upmanship. But if that was all there was to the schoolyard scrimmaging, both of them may be excused for not knowing better, and not being responsible for their silly and childish actions. But it is much more than that, because both of them know full well what they are doing, and are working very hard to pull the wool over Guyanese eyes by distracting with these foolish antics of theirs.

Neither the Vice President nor the Opposition Leader wants to speak about one of the most meaningful things ever to happen to Guyana, and which is the talk of the greatest number of citizens, so high are their hopes. This is how they are longing to get out of the grinding poverty with which many have lived for generations. Neither the Vice President nor the Opposition Leader has delivered facts and accuracy as to the cleanness of their management of the nation’s oil wealth. On that necessary cleanness of political management of this most precious and sought after of the nation’s natural resources, both of these senior politicians have been obscure and shaky where oil truths and the depths of oil details are concerned.

Both the Vice President and Opposition Leaders have been about what is hazy and unhelpful to the interests of this country. They hide, they shelter behind impenetrable sheets of secrecy, they disappear behind Exxon’s skirts and grovel before the company’s demands. But they are smart enough to give Guyanese the impression that they are serious and representing the best interests of the nation by attacking one another in very tricky and purposeful fashion. We believe that it is a game, the biggest of deceptions, with both of them taking gullible Guyanese along for a ride.

When they go after each other that is part of the pretense. Look and listen to both of them: no answers, no openness, no facing the nation on oil. But they can face off against each other. Who do these two think they are fooling?