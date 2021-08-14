Trophy Stall support for GAPLF ahead of NAPF/Pan American Championships

As has been their custom, support of and for national teams across the spectrum continues. Yesterday, Trophy Stall owned by Ramesh Sunich, well known in the sporting arena made a presentation of polo tee-shirts to the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF).

The presentation according to Sunich, is to assist with the team being uniformed at the 18th FESUPO/NAPF Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships set to take place from August 17-21, 2021 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, in Orlando, Florida, USA.

“Trophy Stall is always willing, ready and able to assist our sports associations, federations and athletes as we know they are representing this nation. It’s a long standing tradition ever since we started business and it’s something we’ll continue to do.

So as the GAPLF embark on another journey to bring glory to this nation, The Trophy Stall would like to present these polo tee-shirts to assist the team to be uniformed which is part of a winning attitude.”

Making the presentation to Secretary of the GAPLF, Roger Rogers was Mrs. Devi Sunich who also wished Secretary Rogers and his team the best at the championships which lifts off next week in the USA.

Rogers in response expressed gratitude to Mr & Mrs Sunich and the Trophy Stall for their continued support for the sport which is long standing.

“On behalf of President Gordon Spencer and the entire Executive, I would like to say how grateful we are for this gesture which is significant in itself. We are a new executive but the relationship with The Trophy Stall is a well oiled one which we will ensure gets even better. You can be assured that our team would strive to do the best we can and make this nation proud.”