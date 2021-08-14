Taxi driver stabbed for having affair with man’s wife

Latest update August 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old taxi driver is now a patient at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by the husband of a woman he is accused of having an affair with. The incident occurred on Thursday at Train Line Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, at 23:30hrs.
According to Police investigations, the victim and another man were at a shop gambling and imbibing when the accused walked in just as they were leaving. The suspect then accused the victim of having an affair with his wife. The man then pulled an object from his waist and stabbed the victim in his left arm, his abdomen and his chest, then made good his escape.
The driver was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital (PMPH) where he was seen and examined by a doctor who transferred him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. There, he was admitted as a patient and is in a stable condition.
Investigations are ongoing.
