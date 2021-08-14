Superbet employee charged for embezzling over $300K from company

Kaieteur News – A Superbet employee was yesterday charged for allegedly embezzling $367,000 from her workplace.

The defendant, Shenica Mingo, 20, was charged with embezzlement by clerk or servant. She appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly.

She denied the charge, which alleges that on August 5, 2021, at Rasville, Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown, she fraudulently embezzled $367,000 from Sue’s Superbet.

The court heard that this is not the first time Mingo was charged for embezzlement. At the age of 16, she was charged with a similar offence and was placed on bail.

Senior Magistrate Daly placed the defendant on $100,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to September 11, 2021.