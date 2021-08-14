Latest update August 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Region 10 resident is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Aug 14, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that another person who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has died. That person was identified as a 75-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) who passed away on Thursday while receiving care.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 570.
Further, the Ministry via its COVID-19 dashboard within the last 24 hours recorded 100 new COVID-19 infections bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,344.
Presently there are 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 86 persons in institutional isolation, 761 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 21,913 persons have recovered from the virus.

