Motorcyclist tries to escape from police, caught in bushes

Aug 14, 2021

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man is now in police custody after he tried to escape from police on Thursday around 22:35hrs. at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop. Police were on patrol duty proceeding along New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, when they saw a man riding along the same road on a motorcycle.
According to reports, the police attempted to stop him, but he rode away. The police gave chase during which time; the man dropped the motorcycle and ran into a yard. The chase continued and eventually the rider was caught in a clump of bushes in the area.
He was then arrested and taken to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station where he remains in custody. The motorcycle was lodged for presentation of the relevant documents.

Investigations are ongoing.

