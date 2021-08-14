Guyanese man shot dead in New York road rage incident

Latest update August 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police in Queens, New York, reported that 24-year-old Anthony Ali, a Guyanese, is dead after a possible case of road rage. American media house, CBS2’s, Natalie Duddridge, spoke with his devastated aunt, who said her nephew told his parents he was going out for a drive and would be home soon to walk his dog.
Instead, he was found just blocks from his home, motionless on the street next to his crashed car with gunshot wounds to his head and body. The news agency reported that police scoured the scene of the shooting-turned-crash at 89th Avenue and 116th Street. Officers say 24-year-old Anthony Ali was driving a blue BMW when the driver of a black Infinity sedan crashed into the back of his car just before 10 p.m.
Investigators say Ali had words with the driver, who then pulled out a handgun and discharged several shots at Ali. According to police, Ali tried to drive off but was shot and killed. His BMW then crashed into a light pole.
First responders found him on the street. He had been shot in the face and chest. His friend showed up to the scene Friday, at a loss for words and trying to find a way to honour him.
“He was a good kid. He wasn’t really bothering nobody. Just trying to promote his jewellery, because he used to work for Avianne,” the friend said.
Residents in the area said they can’t believe a road rage dispute happened on such a quiet residential street.
“What’s even sadder is that people are in such a rush for things that when they make a mistake, instead of taking responsibility of it, they pull out a gun, and a person ends up losing their life over a simple drive,” said Richmond Hill resident, Chavez Robinson.
