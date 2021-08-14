GNBS signs MoU with American Petroleum Institute to strengthen safety guidelines for oil sector

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) and American Petroleum Institute (API) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen knowledge and cooperation on safety guidelines and requirements for Guyana’s burgeoning energy industry.

=Executive Director (Ag) of the GNBS, Ms. Ramrattie Karan and API’s Vice President Segment Standards and Services, Ms. Alexa Burr signed the MoU. Ms. Burr virtually participated in the Signing of the MOU in the absence of Senior Vice President of Global Industry Services, Debra Phillips.

Ms. Karan in her brief remarks stated that the GNBS as the National Measurements Institute and the country’s National Standards Body play a key role in the oil and gas industry. She welcomed the partnership noting that “we (GNBS) see our role in this promising industry as critical in ensuring its success and we look forward to partnering with the American Petroleum Institute to standardize practices and procedures through the adoption of API Standards and other guidelines.”

Also delivering remarks at today’s event, held in the Conference Room of the GNBS, was Chairman of the new National Standards Council (NSC) Mr. Vladim Persaud. In brief remarks, he noted that the Government of Guyana continues to provide unwavering support and guidance through policy directives, which ensure the Bureau’s activities and functions are carried out optimally and in accordance with the Standards Act to meet the needs of all its stakeholders.

“No doubt, standards provide opportunities for higher levels of economic growth, favourable conditions for trade and generally higher levels of development. They are critical to the petroleum industry, which is governed by global benchmarks”, he said.

Through this MoU, the GNBS will adopt a list of API Standards as National Standards, access API training opportunities based on the needs of the Bureau and the local industry, and share information regarding updates to applicable regulations in the industry. The Bureau will also facilitate training to enhance understanding and implementation of the API Manual of Petroleum Measurement Standards (MPMS).

Ms. Alexa Burr, in her remarks delivered virtually said, this is the start of a long-term collaboration between the organisations. “Between the API 600+ members and our 700+ standards combined with GNBS’ decades of experience and contacts in the Region, we have a significant opportunity to share knowledge across the industry,” she explained.