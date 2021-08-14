Latest update August 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fishermen burnt after gas bottle explodes

Aug 14, 2021 News

Scenes of the aftermath.

Kaieteur News – On Thursday evening, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) received a call about 18:10hrs. and was alerted of a boat being on fire at New Bridge Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The fishermen who suffered injuries as a result of the explosion

Investigators subsequently launched a probe involving an accident that occurred in the Helena, Mahaica River, East Coast Demerara (ECD) involving two fishermen, Phillip Edmonds, 42-year-old and Derrick Balmickery, 29-year-old. During the probe, it was found that the two men received multiple burns about their bodies. Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was as a result of a lit stove left unattended which ignited nearby combustible materials and spread to the entire boat.

Water tender #94 from the Mahaica Fire Station responded to the scene where firefighters found a wooden fishing boat on fire. Firefighters sprung into action and were able to extinguish the blaze by using an open water source.

They were both taken to the Mahaicony Hospital and Balmickery was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while Edmonds was treated and sent away.
As a result of the fire, the boat and its contents were completely destroyed.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Albert and Bodybuilding Ramsammy test positive for covid

Albert and Bodybuilding Ramsammy test positive for covid

Aug 14, 2021

2021 CAC Championships… Nicholas Albert and Darius Ramsammy were unable to travel to San Salvador, El Salvador, for the 2021 Central America & Caribbean Bodybuilding Championships. They...
Read More
West Indies grab lead after Brathwaite 97, Holder fifty on day two

West Indies grab lead after Brathwaite 97, Holder...

Aug 14, 2021

Trophy Stall support for GAPLF ahead of NAPF/Pan American Championships

Trophy Stall support for GAPLF ahead of NAPF/Pan...

Aug 14, 2021

Poonai Pharmacy renew RHTY&SC U13 Team sponsorship

Poonai Pharmacy renew RHTY&SC U13 Team...

Aug 14, 2021

Coach Michael ‘Franco’ Hyles dies at 76

Coach Michael ‘Franco’ Hyles dies at 76

Aug 14, 2021

Clubs agree players must have at least one dose of vaccine for 2021 matches, both for 2022 at meeting with BCB President

Clubs agree players must have at least one dose...

Aug 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]