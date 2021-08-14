Fishermen burnt after gas bottle explodes

Latest update August 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – On Thursday evening, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) received a call about 18:10hrs. and was alerted of a boat being on fire at New Bridge Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Investigators subsequently launched a probe involving an accident that occurred in the Helena, Mahaica River, East Coast Demerara (ECD) involving two fishermen, Phillip Edmonds, 42-year-old and Derrick Balmickery, 29-year-old. During the probe, it was found that the two men received multiple burns about their bodies. Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was as a result of a lit stove left unattended which ignited nearby combustible materials and spread to the entire boat.
Water tender #94 from the Mahaica Fire Station responded to the scene where firefighters found a wooden fishing boat on fire. Firefighters sprung into action and were able to extinguish the blaze by using an open water source.
They were both taken to the Mahaicony Hospital and Balmickery was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while Edmonds was treated and sent away.
As a result of the fire, the boat and its contents were completely destroyed.
