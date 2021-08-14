Durban Street man in court on firearm related charges

Latest update August 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A Durban Street man, yesterday landed before a City Magistrate where he was charged for firearm related charges.

Irvin Frazer

The defendant, Irvin Fraser, 45, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, who read the charges to him.
The charges allege that on Monday August 9, 2021, at Durban Street, Lodge, Georgetown, he had in his possession one Glock 9mm firearm licence enforced at that time.
The latter charge stated that on the same date and at the same location, he had in his possession a total of fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition, when he is not a licence firearm holder enforced at that time.
Fraser denied the charges, he was placed on $100,000 bail on each charge, and the matter was adjourned to August 16, 2021.
The police prosecutor told the court that around 18:15hrs, a party of policemen went to the home of the accused, at Lot 23 Durban Street, Lodge, where they conducted a search.
The court heard that in the presence of the defendant, in a storage room the unlicenced firearm and matching ammunitions were found. The defendant was arrested, cautioned and he admitted knowledge of the items.
Fraser was later charged and placed before the court for the offence.

