Corporal remanded for extorting over $400,000 from suspect’s relative

Aug 14, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Omale Damon, a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), who was caught in a sting operation collecting money from a suspect’s relative, was yesterday remanded to prison for the offence. Damon allegedly swindled over $400,000 from the woman claiming that he could get her relative released from police custody.

Remanded, Corporal Omale Damon.

Damon, a Police Corporal appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where he was slapped with three counts of corrupt transactions. He denied the charges which allege that in March, 2021, he collected a total of $400,000 for the release of a person in custody for the possession of firearm. He was also charged for collecting $80,000 for the release of the motor vehicle the suspect was driving.
The court heard that shortly after receiving the first $200,000 the defendant requested another $200,000 which was given to him after he told the woman that the other officers involved wanted more money.
The woman later requested that that Damon release the motor vehicle the suspect was driving when he was arrested for the illegal possession of firearm, and in return the defendant requested another $200,000.
However, the woman informed him that she did not have any money and she later sought help from the girlfriend of the person that was in custody. The girlfriend then reported the matter to the police and a sting operation was carried out. This led to Damon being caught in the act receiving $80,000 from the girlfriend – the $80,000 was later recovered.
The defendant was arrested and subsequently charged for three counts of corrupt transactions. He is expected to make his next court appearance on August 23, 2021.

