Corporal remanded for extorting over $400,000 from suspect’s relative

Latest update August 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Omale Damon, a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), who was caught in a sting operation collecting money from a suspect’s relative, was yesterday remanded to prison for the offence. Damon allegedly swindled over $400,000 from the woman claiming that he could get her relative released from police custody.
Damon, a Police Corporal appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where he was slapped with three counts of corrupt transactions. He denied the charges which allege that in March, 2021, he collected a total of $400,000 for the release of a person in custody for the possession of firearm. He was also charged for collecting $80,000 for the release of the motor vehicle the suspect was driving.
The court heard that shortly after receiving the first $200,000 the defendant requested another $200,000 which was given to him after he told the woman that the other officers involved wanted more money.
The woman later requested that that Damon release the motor vehicle the suspect was driving when he was arrested for the illegal possession of firearm, and in return the defendant requested another $200,000.
However, the woman informed him that she did not have any money and she later sought help from the girlfriend of the person that was in custody. The girlfriend then reported the matter to the police and a sting operation was carried out. This led to Damon being caught in the act receiving $80,000 from the girlfriend – the $80,000 was later recovered.
The defendant was arrested and subsequently charged for three counts of corrupt transactions. He is expected to make his next court appearance on August 23, 2021.
Aug 14, 20212021 CAC Championships… Nicholas Albert and Darius Ramsammy were unable to travel to San Salvador, El Salvador, for the 2021 Central America & Caribbean Bodybuilding Championships. They...
Aug 14, 2021
Aug 14, 2021
Aug 14, 2021
Aug 14, 2021
Aug 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – PNC parliamentarian, Jermaine Figueira, has put a deadly jumbie lash on Vincent Alexander. The GECOM... more
Kaieteur News – A strange conversation occurred recently. One of the young daughters of a close friend came up to me... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Almost 80 years ago, Jamaica’s Norman Manley asked a question that has been... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]