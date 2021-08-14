Anil should outlaw dowry

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Anil pass law fuh give people who ain’t marry more rights… more rights to property. But is nat dat wah dem boys worry bout.

Dem boys seh like dowry gone out of style. Some men marrying some rich people daughter and dem nah getting offer dowry. But Anil nah talking bout dat even though dem boys hear dat he bin get dowry when he marry.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de rich businessman wah bin had four daughters. Dem girls been getting on in age but no suitable suitor was coming.

But one day a suitor come knocking and de businessman decide he gat fuh ensure dat at least one ah dem find favour with de suitor.

So he decide he gan boast about how much dowry he set aside for each ah dem. He tell de suitor, “I have put aside $2M for the de youngest who is 22 years old. I have set aside $4M for the one who is 27 years old. I have set aside $8M for the one who is 36.” And I have set aside $16M for the one who is 40 years old.”

De suitor, after thinking for a few seconds said, “Sir, do you have any daughter who is 50 years old?”

One time a man decide he nah pressing for dowry. He claim how dat is old fashion practice. So he marry a rich man daughter. When she went to live with he, she discovered dat he didn’t gat anything.

She tun to he and say, “Why didn’t you tell me you are broke before we got married? “

He replied “I always told you that you are my EVERYTHING!”

Talk half and marry fuh love not dowry!