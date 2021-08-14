Albert and Bodybuilding Ramsammy test positive for covid

2021 CAC Championships…

Nicholas Albert and Darius Ramsammy were unable to travel to San Salvador, El Salvador, for the 2021 Central America & Caribbean Bodybuilding Championships.

They were part of an eight-member athlete team that are majorly touted to do well in the championships this weekend but after delays in travel due to difficulties with immigration, subsequent covid-19 test came out positive for the duo.

This was confirmed by President of the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF), Keavon Bess and a few athletes on tour. Bess has expressed great disappointment with the lack of information that was communicated to the GABBFF and noted that Guyana was not the only nation that had their trips delayed due to not being in compliance with the regulations of El Salvador Immigration for visitors. The GABBFF travelling party was delayed by an entire day.

The Federation through Bess, on the 13th day of August, 2021 (yesterday), has formally registered its disappointments with the CACBBFF and the El Salvador Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation and now awaits any recompense that will be made to the GABBFF.

The other members of the participating teams include 2019 Kerwyn Clarke, Emmerson Campbell, Yannick Grimes, Rosanna Fung, Rawle Green and Roger Callender.