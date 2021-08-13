Wanted bulletins issued for three more suspects

Latest update August 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 13, 2021 News
Multi-million dollar gold heist…
– One currently out on bail for robbing, assaulting woman
Kaieteur News – Wanted bulletins were yesterday issued by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for three more suspects involved in the multi-million dollar gold heist at Wallison Enterprise on Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown.
Among the three are Antonio Maraj also known “Pluckin” and “Thuggy,” who is currently out on bail for allegedly beating and robbing a Land of Canaan woman in her yard of her Samsung Galaxy cellphone.
He and another man, Ryan Chung – one of them dressed in police uniform – invaded the woman’s premises on May 25 this year. One of them had pulled out a gun and tried to force the woman inside of her home, but she put up a fight and the bandit lashed to her head with the gun and escaped with her phone.
Maraj and his alleged accomplice were remanded on June 1 for the offence; however a few weeks later during their second court appearance, Maraj was granted bail. According to detectives working on the gold heist case, which took place last Thursday, Maraj is one of the gunmen seen on CCTV footage robbing the business establishment.
Apart from him, police are also hunting down Jamal Hazel, an ex-member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), who allegedly hid $20M worth of raw gold stolen during the heist from his accomplices. It is also believed that it was his Sophia home that was deliberately set a fire one day after the cops raided it.
Also wanted by the cops is Daquan King called “Titus” or “Quanie,” a taxi driver, who cops say was the driver who transported the gunmen to and from Wallison Enterprise. King had reportedly abandoned the getaway car in front of his Cummings Lodge residence and fled to the interior.
Reports had also detailed that one day after the heist he had shopped a canter load of household items from Fon Roje Variety Store located on the corner of Robb and Cummings Streets, Georgetown. Among the items he purchased was a smart TV, blender, a refrigerator and a music set.
Anyone who might have information leading to the arrest of these three men can contact the police on telephone numbers, 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.
