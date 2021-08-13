This is a good day for democracy!

Dear Editor,

Thursday, August 12, 2021, is a day that will go down in the history pages as the day when democracy prevailed in Guyana.

I say that because the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Roxanne Myers, and Elections Officer for Region Four, Mortimer Mingo, had their contracts terminated.

This decision makes it a joyous day. It comes 10 days after President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s said that it is going to happen. It took 17 months, but I am glad that the biggest obstacle to Guyana moving forward has been dealt with cautiously.

GECOM can now focus its energies on reforms and local government elections.

I understand that the GECOM Chairperson Claudette Singh and the three government-nominated members voted for the contract terminations. The three opposition-nominated members of the Commission abstained.

That is more than I expected because the opposition Commissioners did not vote for them to continue. Never mind, they are receiving their benefits. I am glad that they are gone! And the albatross is lifted off of GECOM’S neck. It can finally breathe again.

Yours truly,

Suraj Singh