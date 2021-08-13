The Infamous Trio is gone but the Conniving Trio abstained

Kaieteur News – There is no question in my mind that Roxanne Myers is going to continue to sue for libel if you write accusatory things about her. Her GECOM contract was terminated yesterday (along with Lowenfield’s and Mingo’s) so she cannot sue if your opinion is that GECOM did the right thing.

In no other country would Myers, Lowenfield and Mingo still be on their job one year after the election fiasco started on the afternoon of March 3. What boggles the mind is how in an age of the ubiquitous smart phone, the Infamous Trio hoped to remain on the job without being criminally charged?

This is the age of Facebook. You go into a police station and begin to cuss up. Someone with a smart phone is going to film you. How do you hope to escape prosecution? You are engaged in a confrontation in the supermarket in which you are hurling racial invectives at another person, how you can deny charges of racism?

What is happening in the US these days are dozens of people are losing their jobs and are being charged for hate crimes because the smart phone undid them. Go to YouTube and type in, “Asian person attacked in subway,” and you will see persons filming Asian Americans being violently harmed.

I wrote it several times, as late as last week, that what brought down Eusi Kwayana and killed off his “nice guy” image was his silly excuse that he could not have commented on the election drama because he was too distant from the action thus not acquainted with the facts and facts cited by others do not meet his standard.

I was a guest on Mark Benschop Radio along with Rickford Burke during the period of election insanities. Both of them asked me why I didn’t condemn opposition parties barging into the Command Centre of GECOM. How did they know that? There must have seen video clips of countless numbers of persons inside the building.

It was the smart phone that undid the Infamous Trio. From the time Mingo inserted false numbers in the Region Four tabulation; the world saw how certain members of GECOM were trying to remove the factual election results because his action was being filmed.

The videos of the action of the Infamous Trio for five consecutive months are available. Look at them and ask yourself in which country in the democratic world would such people keep their jobs and to add insult to injury, they stayed on for a year.

It is my deeply held, personal belief that the Infamous Trio should have been charged with treason. Mingo should have been charged by the police acting independently as soon as the recount showed discrepancies between the actual verified count in many polling stations in Region Four and what Mingo recorded both at the GECOM Command Centre on Wednesday March 4 and what he showed on the screen at GECOM headquarters on Friday March 13.

This was graphic evidence of fraud. This was tantamount to treason. There should be a commission of inquiry into the five month election fraud. If the evidence supports charges of treason, then those persons should face the High Court.

This country must never let another Myers, Lowenfield and Mingo ever grace the hallways of an election building. I was 17 years when I saw as a PPP polling agent how the Burnham government rigged the elections using the ugliest methods of violent bullying. I saw that repetition in 1973 and 1978. I was away in 1980 but saw it again in 1985. But what I saw from March 3 to July 31 in 2020 was my worst political nightmare except the anti-Indian violence in Mackenzie in the early sixties since I was very small then.

Finally, why did the Conniving Trio abstain in the removal of the Infamous Trio? Because a court case is coming. The Infamous Trio is going to sue for wrongful termination of contract. The Conniving Trio will argue that the termination was illegal. If the Conniving Trio had voted for termination then the case for the Infamous Trio would have been less persuasive.

Let us say they win in court. It will be appealed to Guyana’s final court – the Caribbean Court of Justice. The Infamous Trio and the Conniving Trio have to be fools to think that the Infamous Trio could be reinstated. With the exit of the Infamous Trio, one of the saddest yet most sordid chapters in post-Independence Guyana has come to an end. This columnist will forever be grateful personally to those who saved my daughter’s future by opposing the rigged election of March 2020.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)