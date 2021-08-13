National 800m Women’s champion Archer receives 2K21 Visionary Award

Kaieteur News – U.S. based Guyanese student-athlete, Joanna Archer, was among 10 awardees honoured at the second Annual Global Youth Empowerment Summit (YES) and Youth Visionary Award Ceremony, yesterday, virtually.

The award is given to any individual or group that is helping to positively enhance their country or the world at large. During her address, Archer, who is a Sociology with a concentration on Criminology major at Texas Tech University, noted that, “It is always an honor to be a positive influence on youths in Guyana and around the world. I take every opportunity given to impact youths personally, so thank you to Future Focus Empowerment Institute International for giving me the beautiful opportunity to be a part of this global journey for change.”

“I wish a simple thank you was enough to really express how grateful I am but it isn’t that’s why I will always show my gratitude through my hard work, dedication, competence and character. It has been an amazing journey and I pray it never ends, again thank you all so much. I am truly honored.”

The awards saw trailblazers from international communities, stretching across the Caribbean, North America, and Sub-Saharan Africa uniting on a virtual platform for the ceremony themed, “Channeling Youth Power for Nation Building.”

The summit was fittingly held on International Youth Day as declared by the United Nations via a zoom webinar and was accessible on the organisation’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

Daniel Francis of Trinidad and Tobago, a Personal Development Coach and Author of the Millennial Mind delivered the keynote address.

A cast of six global youth influencers weighed in on topics such as Youth in Skills Development, Strengthening Civic Engagement & Advocacy, Youth in Innovation, Reimagining Education, Youth in Leadership, and Youth and Health and Wellness.

This will be followed by the Inaugural Future Focus Global Youth Awards Ceremony which will celebrate visionaries who excel in different fields and have dedicated their time, expertise, and resources to Channeling Youth Power for Nation Building.

The awardees were Joanna Archer, Dr. Camille Wardrop Alleyne, Sherman Browne, Colette Cyrus-Burnett, Shane John, Janet Karim, Waynisha Saunders, Mpho Makofane, Lauretta Chithope-Mwale and Elyon Wells.