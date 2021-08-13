Lindeners clear bridge in hopes of complete reverse of vaccination policy

Kaieteur News – Protesting Lindeners who were camped out at the Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge, as they prepared for a long-haul blockage, followed the appeal of Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira and Pastor Nigel London, to clear the blockage.

Following the announcement made on Wednesday evening by the Ministry of Health which stipulates that healthcare workers, public transportation operators and conductors will be given two weeks to comply with the mandatory vaccination order.

Figueira urged the residents to open the bridge following the announcement, which would pave the way for further consultation on the issue. The duo also ensured that healthcare workers who turned up for the 21:00 hrs shift at the Linden Hospital Complex, were allowed in.

Protestors however, were of the view that all citizens were given the two weeks extension and approached several government buildings on Thursday to transact business but were sent away. “That is the understanding I get at the bridge last night, that everything open up back and today I hearing a different thing,” one resident told Kaieteur News, when seeking clarity on the matter.

While Figueira and London were appealing to residents, the protestors vowed to return to the location in two weeks, if the mandatory vaccination policy is not completely reversed. On Thursday, unvaccinated citizens still could not access government agencies in Linden, which included the Regional Democratic Council and the Guyana Revenue Authority.

Medical Superintendent of the Linden Hospital Complex, Dr. Joseph London, told Kaieteur News that unvaccinated patients seeking medical services are allowed over the next 14 days, which is deemed a grace period. He said the time will also be used to advocate for persons to take the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Regional Health Officer Dr. Gregory Harris said that since the mandatory vaccination imposition was put into effect earlier this week, the region saw an increase of approximately three percent in the vaccination rate. Up to Thursday, August 12, the vaccination rate in Region 10 was 19.3 percent.