Law amended to give unmarried partners more rights

Latest update August 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Unmarried couples will now enjoy a greater level of security under the Civil Law Amendments Bill. Amendments to the Bill were passed in the National Assembly early Tuesday morning.
It amends Section 5(1) (b) and provides that a widow or widower may inherit the assets of the deceased if there are no children, and all debts have been fulfilled. The Bill recognises that once a single man and woman have been sharing a common law union for a stipulated time period, the law recognises that they are entitled to legal benefits.
Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, said the passage of the Civil Law Amendments Bill is a revolutionary step. During his presentation in the Assembly, he pointed out that the law was inherited from the United Kingdom, which has since changed their laws.
“This amendment seeks to remove any type of discrimination, unshackle that spouse who is left in a union after the death of the other spouse, but has to share the matrimonial property acquired during that period with persons outside of that union.”
“We feel that to keep that in our law books, not only perpetuates injustice, but it continues a culture of discrimination which offends against the rule of law, and offends against our Constitution.”
Minister Nandlall said persons who want to ensure their assets are passed to particular individuals, are free to make a will. However, if a person dies without a will, the amendment makes provisions for that.
“In the event that you do not make a will, we believe that equity and justice would favour a spouse who has been living with you for the duration of that cohabitation should benefit.”
He explained that while the Bill may not appear significant, it would impact the lives of many ordinary Guyanese.
The Civil Law Amendments Bill 2021 was also supported by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond.
In her presentation, she said the passing of such legislation as this one ensures that Guyana’s laws reflect contemporary societal norms and will benefit thousands of citizens.
Aug 13, 2021Kaieteur News – ESPNcricinfo – It is difficult to take issue with a day of Test match cricket when you win the toss, field first and bowl the opposition out within the day for 217, but...
Aug 13, 2021
Aug 13, 2021
Aug 13, 2021
Aug 13, 2021
Aug 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is no question in my mind that Roxanne Myers is going to continue to sue for libel if you write... more
Kaieteur News – The world appears to be in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The recent surge in cases came... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Almost 80 years ago, Jamaica’s Norman Manley asked a question that has been... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]