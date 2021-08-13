High Court trial to commence for taxi-driver who allegedly killed teacher

Kaieteur News – Almost three years after Matthew Munroe, 50, a taxi-driver of Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of school teacher, Kescia Branche, the trial is set to commence on August 26, 2021.

The battered body of Branche, 22, a teacher of the Richard Ishmael Secondary School, was discovered unconscious at Louisa Row, Georgetown, on November 5, 2017. She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she remained without regaining consciousness and subsequently succumbed on November 7, 2017.

Munroe was arraigned before Justice Sandil Kissoon in the Georgetown High Court, he pleaded not guilty to the capital offence of murder. The jury will hear the case later this month.

Munroe was charged on December 5, 2017, for Branche’s murder. On October 17, 2018, at the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI), Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman, said that after going through the entirety of evidence of the prosecution witnesses which was led by Police Prosecutor, Shellon Daniels, she is of the opinion that sufficient evidence was established for Munroe to stand trial before a judge and jury.

This publication had reported that Munroe was detained after returning from an overseas vacation. He had reportedly travelled on vacation to the United States of America (USA) around the same time that Branche was found unconscious at Louisa Row, Georgetown.

The police had impounded his vehicle, which had sustained damage, and had a missing bumper. However, Munroe had told police that he had driven into a pothole on the East Coast of Demerara – he was reportedly unable to show police the location.

According to reports, Branche’s injuries appeared to be consistent with those inflicted by the impact of a vehicle, and a post mortem later revealed that she succumbed to brain haemorrhage, caused by blunt trauma to the head.