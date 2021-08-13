Health Ministry records two additional COVID-19 deaths

Latest update August 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that two more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. The latest fatalities are that of two women, a 64-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and a 51-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).
Both women died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility and as a result of this the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 569.
Further, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard the Ministry recorded 88 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,244.
Presently there are 80 persons in institutional isolation, 16 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 731 persons in home isolation and one in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 21,848 persons have recovered from the virus.
