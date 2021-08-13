Latest update August 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana gat nuff weaklings

Aug 13, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is nat public education responsible fuh de low uptake of de coronavirus vaccines. Some people wah nah tekkin de vaccine is mo expert in vaccination dan dem scientists wah develop de vaccines.
No amount ah additional public education gan help de situation. De only thing which gan push people fuh go and tek de vaccine is pressure.
And now dat de government saying dat dem bus driver and conductor gat to get vaccinated, yuh gan see how some ah dem wah bin seh dem nah gan tek de vaccine, gan go and tek it.
Now dat de guvment saying dat if yuh nah vaccinated yuh gat fuh mek appointment, yuh gan see how much ah dem wah bin mekkin’ styles gan go and tek de vaccine.
Is suh with we Guyanese. We is ah set ah last minute people. And we does only act when we get force.
But nuff people also frighten fuh tek de vaccine. Dem is weakling. Dem nah frighten de vaccine kill dem or cripple dem. Dem know de chances of dat happening less dan fowl cock growing teeth.
Is some of dem side effects wah gat people frighten. Dem frighten chills like prison sentence. Dem frighten needle more dan a lightning and thunder.
Dat is why nuff a dem nah want tek de vaccine. Dem frighten dem own shadow gun scare dem.
But some people also does like put off things. And dem been putting off tekkin de vaccine in de hope dat dem nah gat fuh tek it because dem hope de virus gan disappear like dem three wah get letter yesterday at GEEGONE.
Talk half and remember today is Friday de 13th!

