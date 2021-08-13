Gold is Money crowned Dhyan Carter Birth Anniversary Dominoes champions

Kaieteur News – Gold is Money were crowned champions of the Dhyan Carter Birth Anniversary Dominoes competition which concluded on Sunday last at Turning Point. Gold is Money made 79 games to beat Phantom with 76 and All Season’s Racing Service on 69.

Mark Welch marked 17 and Kanhai Samaroo 15 for the winners while Rawle Cameron and Tyrone Ambrose scored 16 apiece for the runner-up. Raymond Ali and Amanda Singh made 17 and 16 respectively for the All Season’s Tracing Service.

Gold is Money won the semi final with 81 games ahead of Phanton 76 and Gangster 57. Shawn Morgan and Mark Welch made 16 games each for Gold is Money while Ambrose and Cameron scored 17 and 15 respectively for Phantom. Stephan Collymore and Shellon Collymore had 17 and 15 games in that order for Gangster.

Gold is Money pocketed $175,000 and a trophy; Phantom received a trophy and $80,000 while All Season’s Racing Service collected $65,000. Meanwhile, Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire in association with Shevon Bar will be hosting a one-day tournament on Sunday at Shevon Bar, 22 Cane View, Mocha.

Entrance fee is $12,000 and the competition will be played on a four-game six-sitting basis, $50,000 will be added to the prizes. All GNDA rules will be in effect and teams can contact Wilthsire on 659 8672 of Shevon on 684 0403 for registration.