Deadline extended for healthcare workers, others to comply with new COVID-19 vaccine policy

Aug 13, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – In wake of protest actions against imposed COVID-19 vaccination requirements, the Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, has announced a two-week period for healthcare professionals and public transport operators to comply with the new COVID-19 vaccine measures.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

The Government of Guyana introduced modified COVID-19 measures for the month of August with guidelines giving more ease of access to the vaccinated populace while ordering that employees attached to the public transport sector must be vaccinated to ensure their continued operation, and only vaccinated persons are to be allowed in bars, gambling shops and restaurants. As a result of representations made by various stakeholders to the Minister prior to sections of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No. 20) issued on July 29, 2021, the stakeholders represented to Min. Anthony that healthcare workers, public transport operators and conductors require additional time to comply with the Order.
“I have examined the request and wish to announce that healthcare workers, public transport operators, and conductors will be given two weeks to comply with the Order,” Min. Anthony stated.
The Minister said that the Government of Guyana has secured enough vaccines for the adult population. He also pointed out that citizens currently have a choice of first and second dose AstraZeneca or Sinopharm and first dose Sputnik V. Additionally, the Pfizer vaccine for children will soon be available.
“I wish to reiterate that the vaccines are safe, effective and if you are fully vaccinated, it will reduce your chances of infection, hospitalisation and death. Please protect yourself, your family, and your community. Please get vaccinated,” Minister Anthony pleaded.

