Bids opened for road rehabilitation projects in Regions 2, 3 & 4

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPTBA), bids were opened for three more rehabilitation road projects, which come under the Ministry of Public Works.

These rehabilitation projects are the rehabilitation of Lima Sand Main Access, Region Two, the rehabilitation of Good Hope main Access, Region Four, the rehabilitation of Schoonard Main Access, Region Three, the rehabilitation of Charity River Dam, Charity, Region Two and the rehabilitation-construction of Cane Grove, Phase 3.

Below are the companies and their bids

Ministry of Public Works

Lot 11: Rehabilitation of Lima Sand Main Access, Region Two

Lot 13: Rehabilitation of Good Hope Main Access, Region 4

Lot 12: Rehabilitation of Schoonard Main Access, Region Three

Lot 88: Rehabilitation of Charity River Dam, Charity, Region Two

Lot 89: Rehabilitation/ Construction of Cane Grove, Phase 3

Ministry of Culture Youth & Sport

Procurement of Sports Gear

Institute of Applied Science and Technology

Repairs and Repainting of IAST’s Main Building

Servicing and Upgrading of IAST Electrical Circuitry

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Design and Supervision of a four storey multi-purpose building in the north block of the GPHC compound