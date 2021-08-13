Bids opened for road rehabilitation projects in Regions 2, 3 & 4

Latest update August 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPTBA), bids were opened for three more rehabilitation road projects, which come under the Ministry of Public Works.
These rehabilitation projects are the rehabilitation of Lima Sand Main Access, Region Two, the rehabilitation of Good Hope main Access, Region Four, the rehabilitation of Schoonard Main Access, Region Three, the rehabilitation of Charity River Dam, Charity, Region Two and the rehabilitation-construction of Cane Grove, Phase 3.
Below are the companies and their bids
Ministry of Public Works
Lot 11: Rehabilitation of Lima Sand Main Access, Region Two
Lot 13: Rehabilitation of Good Hope Main Access, Region 4
Lot 12: Rehabilitation of Schoonard Main Access, Region Three
Lot 88: Rehabilitation of Charity River Dam, Charity, Region Two
Lot 89: Rehabilitation/ Construction of Cane Grove, Phase 3
Ministry of Culture Youth & Sport
Procurement of Sports Gear
Institute of Applied Science and Technology
Repairs and Repainting of IAST’s Main Building
Servicing and Upgrading of IAST Electrical Circuitry
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)
Design and Supervision of a four storey multi-purpose building in the north block of the GPHC compound
