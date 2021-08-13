Latest update August 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bids opened for road rehabilitation projects in Regions 2, 3 & 4

Aug 13, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPTBA), bids were opened for three more rehabilitation road projects, which come under the Ministry of Public Works.
These rehabilitation projects are the rehabilitation of Lima Sand Main Access, Region Two, the rehabilitation of Good Hope main Access, Region Four, the rehabilitation of Schoonard Main Access, Region Three, the rehabilitation of Charity River Dam, Charity, Region Two and the rehabilitation-construction of Cane Grove, Phase 3.

Below are the companies and their bids

Ministry of Public Works

Lot 11: Rehabilitation of Lima Sand Main Access, Region Two
Lot 13: Rehabilitation of Good Hope Main Access, Region 4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lot 12: Rehabilitation of Schoonard Main Access, Region Three

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lot 88: Rehabilitation of Charity River Dam, Charity, Region Two
Lot 89: Rehabilitation/ Construction of Cane Grove, Phase 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Culture Youth & Sport
Procurement of Sports Gear

 

 

 

 

 

 

Institute of Applied Science and Technology
Repairs and Repainting of IAST’s Main Building

 

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing and Upgrading of IAST Electrical Circuitry

 

 

 

 

 

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)
Design and Supervision of a four storey multi-purpose building in the north block of the GPHC compound

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Mohammad Abbas rattles West Indies after Jayden Seales, Jason Holder limit Pakistan to 217

Mohammad Abbas rattles West Indies after Jayden Seales, Jason Holder...

Aug 13, 2021

Kaieteur News – ESPNcricinfo – It is difficult to take issue with a day of Test match cricket when you win the toss, field first and bowl the opposition out within the day for 217, but...
Read More
Ninvalle reiterates NSC’s full support for Table Tennis star, Chelsea Edghill

Ninvalle reiterates NSC’s full support for...

Aug 13, 2021

National 800m Women’s champion Archer receives 2K21 Visionary Award

National 800m Women’s champion Archer receives...

Aug 13, 2021

Gold is Money crowned Dhyan Carter Birth Anniversary Dominoes champions

Gold is Money crowned Dhyan Carter Birth...

Aug 13, 2021

GFF President makes visit to Waramadong, commits to set up ATC

GFF President makes visit to Waramadong, commits...

Aug 13, 2021

GCB Saddened by passing of senior Cricket Coach, Michael Hyles

GCB Saddened by passing of senior Cricket Coach,...

Aug 13, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The Fourth Wave is here

    Kaieteur News – The world appears to be in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The recent surge in cases came... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]