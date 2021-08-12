Vaccination – some points to ponder

Dear Editor,

From time immemorial humans have been divided along some lines. The usual culprits were racial, economic or geographic. Now a new line of division is forming the world over between those vaccinated for COVID-19 and those that remain unvaccinated. As someone who has yet to take the vaccine, I will offer some perspectives as to why this is so.

Editor, it is indeed sad that over 500 persons have died from COVID-19 in Guyana, but when this figure is juxtaposed against other leading causes of death such as heart disease, hypertension and diabetes, I am willing to wager that it pales in comparison. Yet we are not outraged when persons make unhealthy diet and lifestyle choices that are scientifically proven to lead to the aforementioned conditions.

Vaccines also do not prevent against the transmission of COVID-19, but prevent those who do contract the virus from developing serious illnesses. But we must be careful that while studies have corroborated this, most of these studies were done by the vaccine manufacturers themselves or were funded by them. Some of these same vaccine manufacturers have been found to have engaged in criminality before, as Pfizer was in 2009 and had to pay $2.3 billion to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products.

COVID-19 was first identified in December 2019, and it has been less than two years since. How can we be certain that from then to now vaccines have been developed that are effective against COVID-19? Vaccine manufacturers are now touting booster shots as whatever protection the vaccines offer may likely be temporary. This is aligned with “big pharma’s” philosophy that a customer cured is a customer lost. Studies regarding vaccines or any drug for that matter are usually done over a long period of time to determine if there are any adverse effects over the long term. How can this be done in less than two years?

I have read the articles carried by this newspaper by various writers and most are supportive of the vaccines being made mandatory. Persons who have opposing views or are skeptical of the vaccine’s efficacy are vilified and accused of having sinister or political motives. If you choose to get the vaccine or not to get the vaccine you are doing so thinking it to be the best decision for your health. I do not see the point that some letter writers are making that the unvaccinated are somehow jeopardising the health of those taking the vaccine especially in light of the concerns I highlighted earlier. As of right now it can be deemed that vaccines are being made mandatory given that unvaccinated persons have to provide negative PCR tests and make an appointment to access certain government services. Last year the government had no problems forcing “essential workers” to work in light of whatever concerns they may have had. By now making it difficult to work and survive without taking the vaccine, I find it very strange and duplicitous. I do hope the government reviews this decision as it may have political consequences to their detriment.

Yours Truly,

Vishal Singh