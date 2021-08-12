RMA’s react to being empowered to take charge of GFF Academy Training Centers

Kaieteur News – With the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) passing of the ball to their Regional Member Association’s (RMA) when it comes to owning, controlling and being accountable for the Academy Training Centers (ATC), many of the RMA’s have reacted with delight at being fully empowered to shape a solid foundation for the sport.

Last week, at its Providence based National Training Centre, the GFF handed over thousands of dollars worth of equipment including full size goalposts to its members to ensure that when the ATC’s are up and running, executing the job with ease at every level amongst boys and girls is done with efficiency.

The GFF would continue to be responsible for payments to the respective Technical Development Officers (TDO) attached to each ATC with the RMA being further empowered to sign off on the required deliverables in for payment to be executed.

The nine RMA’s are Rupupuni, Upper Demerara, East Bank, Georgetown, East Demerara, Berbice, West Demerara, Essequibo and Bartica Football Associations. A list of five questions was posed to the respective RMA’s

Clayton A. D. Lambert is an East Bank FA Vice President.

How do you feel about the ATC programme now that it will be owned and operated by your association?

CL: I think it’s a step in the right direction. This will enable the Association to cover wider areas and attract more players.

Do you believe the ATC programme is a good youth development programme?

CL: Yes it is, we were already starting to see the fruits from the ATC when covid-19 struck.

How do you feel about owning your own academy and being able to test your players at the various age groups against your peers?

CL: This is a good thing which will contribute towards the upliftment of football on the East Bank and Guyana at large; competition always causes standards to raise.

Do you think you have the talent and firepower to win the inaugural ATC competition at any particular age group?

CL: Without a doubt, East Bank has the talent to win it, that talent now has to be harnessed and guided.

Are you satisfied with the support your association is receiving from the GFF?

CL: 1000% satisfied; thanks and congrats to President Forde and his Executive Team.

Bartica FA President, Alden Marslow.

How do you feel about the ATC programme now that it will be owned and operated by your association?

AM: Decentralising the ATC is a great idea by the GFF, because it positions the RMA to be directly involved in a national football development programme.

Do you believe the ATC programme is a good youth development programme?

AM: I believe that the ATC is the ideal catalyst for the development of the sport across the country, especially among younger players, because it is geared towards crafting a singular style football, as is the vision of GFF TD, Ian Greenwood.

How do you feel about owning your own academy and being able to test your players at the various age groups against your peers?

AM: Owning and maintaining such a programme is certainly a source of great pride for the Bartica Association. We can hardly wait to launch our activities and to start recognising talent at the various levels…and also to put on display against players from around the country.

Do you think you have the talent and firepower to win the inaugural ATC competition at any particular age group?

AM: I think Bartica will do well at the U15 and U17 levels, because we have so many talented boys at those ages right now. We also have a good showing of young females who are asking to play the game.

Are you satisfied with the support your association is receiving from the GFF?

AM: It would be a great injustice if I were to say the GFF is not doing enough for its member associations. The MFAP initiative will no doubt go the distance in helping the associations in so many areas that were lacking before. Now having our own ATC will certainly light a fire under Guyana’s football…and the results will be seen in no time. Of course I’m satisfied with all that the GFF is doing.