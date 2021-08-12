Public-spirited citizens help save motorcyclist from watery grave

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – The heroic actions of public spirited citizens Tuesday night, helped to save the life of a man who had been struck down from his motorcycle on the Eversham Public Road, Berbice.

Hospitalised with a broken right leg and right arm is Videsh Persaud, 33, of lot 85 Maida Farm Village, Corentyne, Berbice, while the driver of motor car PJJ 3641, who collided with Persaud’s motorcycle, has been identified as 47-year-old Romanand Singh called ‘Cake Man’ of No. 46 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to reports the accident occurred at 22:30hrs Tuesday as motor car, owned and driven by Singh, was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane on the Eversham Public Road at a fast rate. Persaud, who was riding his motorcycle CK 3315, was proceeding north along the western drive lane on the said public road.

Singh alleged that he saw the motorcycle coming in the opposite direction before it made a sudden swerve into his path. This, he said, resulted in the front, side portion of his car colliding with Persaud’s motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was flung off the motorcycle and landed in the Eversham outfall between the sluice doors, located on the western side of the public road. Singh, who had a passenger with him, recalled that his car skidded a bit on a muddy dam before it got stuck there. Eyewitnesses at the scene told Kaieteur News that Singh did not try to assist the motorcyclist but seemed more focused on getting his car out of the muddy dam.

It was a female security guard attached to the Queensway Security Service who heard the impact and rushed out to see what had occurred, this publication was informed. As she approached the sluice, she heard loud cries from between the sluice and, upon checking, she noticed the injured man holding on to the sluice door with one hand. Eventually villagers ran out and they helped to pull the man up and stopped a car which transported him to the Port Mourant Hospital. He was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted in a stable condition.

Breathalyzer tests conducted on Singh read 95 and 98 micrograms of alcohol. He remains in custody assisting police with their investigation.