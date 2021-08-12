Members of Guyana’s first Law Reform Commission sworn in

– to help modernise legislation

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s first ever Law Reform Commission (LRC) has been launched with those appointed as Commissioners and the Chairperson taking their Oath of Office before President, Irfaan Ali, at the Credentials Room, Office of the President, yesterday.The seven-member LRC was selected and appointed through a consultative process in which important stakeholders such as the Legal Profession, the Private Sector, the Labour Movement, the Religious Community, the Toshao’s Council, the Rights Commission’s and the Consumer Movement had an input.

The Commission will be chaired by Retired Justice of Appeal, B.S. Roy, and the other Commissioners are Teni Housty, Clarissa Riehl, Deenawati Panday, Brian O’Toole, Emily Dodson and Roopnarine Satram, all of whom received their instruments of appointment yesterday. The LRC has a duration of three years.

In his remarks to the gathering, President Ali noted that LRC would fill the gaps in the country’s legislative architecture, and harmonise Guyana’s laws with international obligations to the demands of modern justice.

He stressed that the Commission is also integral in ensuring that Guyana keeps abreast with emerging and evolving trends in the world. “The Law Commission will ensure that our country’s legislation does not stagnate or become or become backward,” the Head of State told those gathered.

“With society ever-expanding, the law as a central pillar of society must also be updated regularly, in order to keep abreast with social changes,” the President explained.

Meanwhile, Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, noted that the LRC as an advisory body to the State that would work to recommend to Parliament amendments to existing laws, new legislation, and repeal existing legislations.

He noted that the LRC, which is part of a fundamental component of the US$8 million Inter-American Development Bank-funded Support for the Criminal Justice System Programme, would work to modernise and remedy Guyana’s legal system and legislature making it on par with societal norms and international standards.