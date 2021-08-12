GPHC boasts of third successful triplets’ delivery in six years

– Elated, first-time parents were expecting one child

By Alliyah Allicock

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on July 22, 2021, delivered its third set of triplets within the last six years to a young couple, Alicia Bacchus and Darrel Simon, of Meadow Bank, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Yesterday, during a brief press conference at the GPHC, the couple, who found out on Christmas Day that they were expecting said that they were extremely shocked at the news that they were going to be parents to triplets.

“Well I was expecting one, honestly we were expecting one. A few days after, we went and did an ultrasound, we saw three little eggs there, and they told us that we were having triplets. It was like shocking, I started crying and he was like wow,” the young woman recalled. The first-time mother went on to share that during the early stages of her pregnancy she was a bit sick but was able to pull through with the help of her doctor, Dr. Abel Caesar, and his team. For that, she said she is grateful.

Simon, who also expressed his gratitude to the doctors, said that he did not think he could have triplets. “I didn’t think that I could have triplets, I know that I am a twin and my mother is a twin as well, but triplets, I was like wow! Having to see my three kids it was really joyful and I would like to thank the doctor as well for being patient with my wife,” he added.

When asked how they plan on taking care of their babies, the two said, “By the grace of God and taking one step at a time is the plan.”

The three babies – Khaleel, Addial and Reya Simon – were delivered minutes apart at 34 weeks and four days via C-section at the hospital. However, according to Dr. Caesar, with triplet deliveries, there average is usually about 32 weeks.

The doctor, who thanked the couple for choosing GPHC, said that the delivery went smoothly without any complications. He added that they had to borrow two incubators from the radiology department just in case the babies would need any additional care.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Radiology Department, the pediatricians and nurses in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) who played a crucial role in making sure Bacchus and her triplets were well cared for.

According to the doctor, with triplet deliveries there are a lot of risks when compared to a single baby delivery. Some of these risks are that the mother may experience hypertension and diabetes, increased fetal abnormality, morbidity and preterm delivery. “With the triplets delivery there is normally around a seven-fold increase in still birth or babies dying before birth; around five-fold increase in neonatal death and this is primarily due to the risk of prematurity,” Dr. Caesar shared.