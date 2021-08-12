Exxon’s subcontractor inks new contract for additional offshore surveys

…Govt. silent to date on new pact

Kaieteur News – Esso Exploration and Production Guyana (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana—has inked a contract with Oceaneering International for two surveys offshore Guyana, as the company expands its operations in the Blocks it holds controlling interests in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The new contract awarded covers a towed and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) geophysical survey and a shallow geotechnical survey off the coast of Guyana.

Oceaneering International made the announcement on Tuesday last by way of a public missive, which disclosed that the company would be utilising its DP-2 Cape Davis vessel said to be, “equipped with the 3,000 m-rated OS-VI AUV, towed geophysical sensors and geotechnical sampling and testing equipment.”

A geotechnical survey consists of gathering information about the physical characteristics of the soils and rocks that make up the land.

According to the announcement, the surveys are slated to commence in the third quarter of the year.

Eric Smith, Director, Oceaneering Survey Services, in making the announcement noted, “we are excited to continue to provide support for operations offshore Guyana and to have the opportunity to expand that into geophysical and geotechnical survey services.”

Notably absent in the company’s announcement was the quantum or duration of the contract.

According to the company’s missive announcing the contract with ExxonMobil Guyana, “in addition to the geophysical and geotechnical survey, Oceaneering will also be working with RPS Group to provide Protected Species Observers (PSO) and perform an Environmental Baseline Survey (EBS) of the area.”

Oceaneering International is said to have been providing related support since 2017 including ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicles) and subsea tooling services.

The missive added, “As part of these services, Oceaneering is committed to growing our local Guyanese workforce as well as ensuring that all of our subcontractors are progressing their commitment to nationalisation…A cornerstone of our commitment is a sustainable career development and investment program that will allow Oceaneering to offer best in class services to support the growing industry in Guyana for years to come.”

ExxonMobil initiated oil and gas exploration activities in Guyana in 2008, collecting and evaluating substantial 2-D and 3-D seismic data that led to the company safely drilling its first exploration well in 2015.

In May 2015, ExxonMobil announced an oil and gas discovery in Guyana representing the first significant discovery for the country.

EEPGL holds interest and is the operator in the Stabroek, Canje and Kaieteur Blocks, offshore Guyana.

The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres (26,800 square kilometers) and is located approximately 120 miles (193 kilometers) offshore Guyana.

The company has since discovered more than nine billion barrels of oil equivalent crude with a number of promising recent discoveries currently being appraised and analysed but signs pointing to the proven reserves easily topping its current assessment.

Only recently as part of its heighted activities offshore Guyana, the company applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) seeking permission for a 12-well drilling campaign in the Canje Blocks.