Executed businessman’s friend still critical

Regent Street shooting…

Kaieteur News – Still clinging to life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), is the friend of the Brazilian businessman who was executed by gunmen late Tuesday night. This is according to information released by the GPHC.The executed businessman, Euclides Erian DaSilva, and his friend were sitting in DaSilva’s black Toyota Tacoma pick-up which was parked in front of the Shamdas Kirpalani store on Regent Street, when gunmen attacked.

According to police, the exact time of the attack was around 22:30hrs. It is believed that the businessman and his friend were in search of a location to purchase some fast food that evening.

CCTV footage showed that a heavily tinted white car pulled behind the pick-up and two men dressed in black hoodies stepped out with high powered rifles.They flanked the pick-up, one on the right side where the friend was seated and one on the left side where DaSilva was seated, and opened fire.After riddling the vehicle and men with bullets, they re-entered their car and sped off east along Regent Street

A security guard from a nearby building recalled that all he heard was rapid gunfire, and when he rushed out he saw a crowd gathering around the parked pick-up.

Police and paramedics were summoned immediately after. When they arrived the emergency response team pronounced DaSilva dead but his friend was still conscious and was rushed to the GPHC.Based on reports reaching this media house, he arrived at the hospital in a conscious state but had lost a lot of blood. Photos of the wounded man receiving treatment showed that he was shot multiple times to his arms, face and legs.

It appeared that some of the bullets might have exited, because there were visible exit holes on his arms.

Up to press time, detectives were yet to ascertain the wounded man’s identity.

As investigations continue, doctors at GPHC are said to be trying their best to ensure that he survives.