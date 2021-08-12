De Delta variant is a sicko!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem mekking dem policy straight. If yuh is a doctor or a nurse or a visitor to a hospital yuh should be vaccinated. If yuh nah vaccinated yuh gat fuh produce wan negative PCR or antigen test every day before yuh enter de wuk place.

Dem boys bin read nuff allegation bout people complaining how dem family been get COVID in dem hospital. And dem boys reason dat if dis is true, den somebody had to carry de virus in de hospital.

Dem boys seh is not fair if yuh get admit to de hospital and den somebody infect you with de virus when you in de hospital. Dat is why dem boys seh dem doctor, dem nurse and dem visitor muss get vaccinated. But not dem patients.

Is de same thing in dem ole people homes. De staff muss get vaccinated because if one ah dem get infected and carry de virus in de ole people home, yuh could never tell if de virus could spread and kill out dem ole people.

Dem nurses and doctors was de fuss fuh get offer de vaccines when it fuss come to Guyana. And de reason is dat dem expose to sick people and suh dem need fuh be protected. But dem also can infect dem patients and dat is all de more reason fuh get vaccinated.

But yuh gat a right not to get vaccinated. But if yuh exercise dat right, yuh gat fuh get tested every day. Dat is what dem boys feel is de right thing.

Talk half and who vex, vex!