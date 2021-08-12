Latest update August 12th, 2021 12:59 AM

COVID-19 claims three more lives

Aug 12, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday the Ministry of Health reported that three more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. According to the Ministry, the latest deaths are that of a 74-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) and two women, an 83-year-old and an 82-year-old both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
Because of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 567. All three persons died over a two-day period (August 9 to 10) while receiving care at a medical facility.
Further, via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry revealed that during the last 24 hours there were 86 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,156.
Presently there are 86 persons in institutional isolation, 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 690 persons in home isolation and seven in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 21,799 persons have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

