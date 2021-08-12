Car used in multi-million dollar gold heist found in front of driver’s home

– had reportedly shopped canter load of goods before heading to interior

Kaieteur News – Detectives were yesterday able to locate the white car allegedly used in last Thursday’s multi-million dollar gold heist at Wallison Enterprise located at Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Confirming the discovery of the getaway car with Kaieteur News was Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum. Following leads, his detectives were led to the getaway driver’s home located in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

Abandoned in his yard was the car he allegedly used to transport the armed bandits to and from the business establishment.

Based on information received by the detectives, he has since fled to an interior location in Guyana but before leaving, he had reportedly purchased a canter load of household items. Kaieteur News was told that the getaway driver had gone shopping at the Fon Roje Variety Store located at the corner of Cummings and Robb Streets Georgetown, one day after the heist.

Some of the items he purchased included a smart TV, a music system, a refrigerator and a blender. As investigations continue, police are on the hunt for the driver and an ex-Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank whose Sophia home was deliberately set on fire last Saturday. Cops are also looking for two others who had accompanied the ex-GDF rank into Wallison Enterprise to rob the business place.

They had carted off $38 million in cash and $20 million worth of raw gold, along with gold jewellery and cell phones.

Kaieteur News understands that one of the stolen phones was an iPhone. That iPhone was key in assisting detectives to crack the case, leading them directly to the suspects.

As the investigation progressed, detectives had learned that the ex-GDF rank might have outsmarted his accomplices because he had hidden the gold from them. At his house, they had only divided the stolen cash and some of his accomplices had only learned of the gold via media reports.

So far, cops have managed to arrest three suspects who are currently on remand for the robbery. Among them is a serving member of the GDF, Keyon King, in whose backyard part of the stolen cash – a sum of $18 million – was found, buried.

The others are Delroy Jackson and Peon Lee, both security guards of the business establishment.

It is alleged that they were the inside men who had set-up the heist.