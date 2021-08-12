CAC Bodybuilding Championships Grimes confident of out-flexing the competition

Latest update August 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 12, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The International Federation of Body Building and Fitness’ (IFBB) 48th Central American & Caribbean Bodybuilding Championships gets underway from today in San Salvador, El Salvador and will conclude on August 16th.
The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) will be fielding eight athletes in this annual competition and the general consensus is that the team will do well.
Mr. Guyana 2017, Yannick Grimes, who is a part of the team heading to the Spanish speaking island to compete, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport has expressed great satisfaction with his preparation for the tournament.
He stated that, “I feel great about this year’s prep, I feel I’m better equipped this year mentally and physically and I intend to do my best come Sunday morning when I step on stage.”
Grimes had copped the Bronze medal at the 2019 CAC Championships in the under 170 Class and he is very optimistic about going at least one better this weekend, he explained that, “I am way ahead of what I looked like in 2019.”
He made special mention of all his sponsors and supporters. He said that, I would like to thank Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Minister Charles Ramson Jr., Chairman of the NSC Kashif Muhammad, Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle, Windjammer International Hotel & Restaurant, Space Gym, John Lewis, Banks DIH Ltd, and others, who are too numerous to mention that would have helped me along the way.
Grimes co-signed on the belief of the immense potential of the GBBFF 8-member team. He posited that, “This team is made up of a lot of local champions in various divisions and for everyone to represent Guyana, I think it is huge. I think this is our best put together bodybuilding team to leave these shores.”
