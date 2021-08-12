Bids submitted for Ministry of Public Works rehabilitation road projects

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPTBA) on Tuesday opened bids for seven road rehabilitation projects which come under the Ministry of Public Works.

These projects are: the rehabilitation of Black Bush Polder Main Access –Section 1, Mibicuri, the rehabilitation of Black Bush Polder Main Access – Section 1, Yakasuri, the rehabilitation of Sharp Street, Seafield, Leonora, the rehabilitation of Black Bush Polder Main Access – Section 2, Johanna, the rehabilitation of Garoo Street, Leguan, Region Three, the rehabilitation of the Belle West Road network, Belle West, Region Three, and lastly the rehabilitation of Kortberaadt, Mud Dam, Region Six.

Below are the companies and their bids

Ministry of Public Works: Procurement of One Reconditioned Crane Truck

Lot 16: Rehabilitation of Black Bush Polder main Access –Section 1- Mibicuri

Lot 14: Rehabilitation of Black Bush Polder Main Access, Section 1, Yakasuri

Lot 87: Rehabilitation of Sharp, Street, Seafield, Leonora

Lot 15: Rehabilitation of Black Bush Polder Main Access, Section 2, Johanna

Miscellaneous Roads Lot 3: Rehabilitation of Garoo Street, Leguan Region Three, Lot 4: Rehabilitation of Belle West Road network, Belle West, Region Three, Lot 5: Rehabilitation of Kortberaadt, Mud Dam, Kortberaadt, Region Six.

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority

Construction of Pump Station at Greenwich Park/ Barnwell area

Construction of Drainage Pump Station to irrigate Black Bush frontlands

Construction of Farm to Market Road right bank, Mahaicony Creek

Construction of Sluice at Capoey, Essequibo

Construction of Drainage Pump Station at Adventure, East Berbice

Consultancy Services for the Supervision of Capoey Sluice, Essequibo

Consultancy Services for the Supervision of Pump Station at Greenwich Park/Barnwell area

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Rehabilitation Works at Court Superintendent’s Office, Leonora

Ministry of Health

Supply and Delivery of Reagents

National Data Management Authority

Procurement of Computer and Monitors for NDMA

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Supply and Delivery of Medical Supplies

Deeds & Commercial Registries Authority

Procurement of 24 hours Baton Security Service at Registrar of Deeds Residence

Ministry of Agriculture – ASDU

Rehabilitation of existing irrigation structures on the northeastern dam of the East Demerara Water Conservancy Lot 1 to 3

Ministry of Education

Construction of the Faculty of Health Sciences Building, Turkeyen Campus, University of Guyana

Ministry of Finance

Main Building, Ground floor networking re-cabling

Supply and Installation of Air condition units

Guyana National Bureau of Standard

Procurement of New Equipment Laboratory Centrifuge for Basic Sediments with Accessories