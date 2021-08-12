Latest update August 12th, 2021 12:59 AM

Bids submitted for Ministry of Public Works rehabilitation road projects

Aug 12, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPTBA) on Tuesday opened bids for seven road rehabilitation projects which come under the Ministry of Public Works.

These projects are: the rehabilitation of Black Bush Polder Main Access –Section 1, Mibicuri, the rehabilitation of Black Bush Polder Main Access – Section 1, Yakasuri, the rehabilitation of Sharp Street, Seafield, Leonora, the rehabilitation of Black Bush Polder Main Access – Section 2, Johanna, the rehabilitation of Garoo Street, Leguan, Region Three, the rehabilitation of the Belle West Road network, Belle West, Region Three, and lastly the rehabilitation of Kortberaadt, Mud Dam, Region Six.

Below are the companies and their bids

Ministry of Public Works: Procurement of One Reconditioned Crane Truck

 

Lot 16: Rehabilitation of Black Bush Polder main Access –Section 1- Mibicuri

 

 

 

 

Lot 14: Rehabilitation of Black Bush Polder Main Access, Section 1, Yakasuri

 

 

 

 

Lot 87: Rehabilitation of Sharp, Street, Seafield, Leonora

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lot 15: Rehabilitation of Black Bush Polder Main Access, Section 2, Johanna

 

 

 

 

 

Miscellaneous Roads Lot 3: Rehabilitation of Garoo Street, Leguan Region Three, Lot 4: Rehabilitation of Belle West Road network, Belle West, Region Three, Lot 5: Rehabilitation of Kortberaadt, Mud Dam, Kortberaadt, Region Six.

 

 

 

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority
Construction of Pump Station at Greenwich Park/ Barnwell area

 

 

 

 

Construction of Drainage Pump Station to irrigate Black Bush frontlands

 

 

 

 Construction of Farm to Market Road right bank, Mahaicony Creek

 

 

 

 

Construction of Sluice at Capoey, Essequibo

 

 

 

Construction of Drainage Pump Station at Adventure, East Berbice

 

 

 

Consultancy Services for the Supervision of Capoey Sluice, Essequibo

 

 

 

Consultancy Services for the Supervision of Pump Station at Greenwich Park/Barnwell area

 

 

 

Ministry of Legal Affairs
Rehabilitation Works at Court Superintendent’s Office, Leonora

 

 

 

Ministry of Health
Supply and Delivery of Reagents

 

 

 

National Data Management Authority
Procurement of Computer and Monitors for NDMA

 

 

 

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
Supply and Delivery of Medical Supplies

 

 

 

 

Deeds & Commercial Registries Authority
Procurement of 24 hours Baton Security Service at Registrar of Deeds Residence

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture – ASDU
Rehabilitation of existing irrigation structures on the northeastern dam of the East Demerara Water Conservancy Lot 1 to 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Education
Construction of the Faculty of Health Sciences Building, Turkeyen Campus, University of Guyana

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Finance
Main Building, Ground floor networking re-cabling

 

 

 

 Supply and Installation of Air condition units

 

 

 

Guyana National Bureau of Standard
Procurement of New Equipment Laboratory Centrifuge for Basic Sediments with Accessories

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

