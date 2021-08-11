Woman and man remanded for the murder of overseas-based Canje businessman

Kaieteur News – The woman who turned herself over to authorities on Friday last and the man who was apprehended by authorities two days prior, were yesterday slapped with a joint charge of murder in the furtherance of a robbery.

Malisha Dutchin, 26, of Reliance, East Canje, Berbice, and Maryo Bissoondyal, of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice, made their appearance at the New Amsterdam Magistrates Court. The charge which was read to them by Magistrate, Renita Singh, stated that on Tuesday August 3, 2021, Dutchin and Bissoondyal murdered Hemraj Pardesi of Lot 9 Reliance, East Canje, in the furtherance of a robbery. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge and the prosecutor requested a month to complete the file. He also noted that forensic tests and the results from the post mortem of Pardesi were outstanding.

The matter was subsequently transferred to the Reliance Magistrates Court for September 9, 2021. On August 3, 2021, the lifeless body of Hemraj Pardesi was found with wounds to the head and visible marks of violence about his body at the bottom of his outdoor step (that leads to the upper flat). Police arrested Bissoondyal the following day; he was found hiding below the waters of the Canje Creek. Upon his arrest, Bissoondyal confessed to the murder and implicated Malisha Dutchin as the mastermind and Jason Isaacs, who is still at large, as his accomplice. He told police that Dutchin lured Pardesi over to her house (opposite) via a phone call and as he left her yard she made contact with Isaacs.

Bissoondyal said he and Isaacs were waiting a short distance away in a car and as they got the call from Dutchin they headed over to Pardesi’s yard where they confronted him. A scuffle ensued and they dealt Pardesi two blows to the head with a steel rod and duct-taped his neck until it knocked him out.

Bissoondyal told police that they then grabbed the keys he had on him to gain entry into the upper flat and they ransacked the building for money. Pardesi had withdrawn a large sum of money the previous day at one of the local banks. He said they both escaped but Isaacs escaped with the loot. Dutchin subsequently turned herself over to the police on Friday last and admitted that she shared a relationship with Pardesi but denied that she had knowledge of the robbery/murder. Police have since issued a wanted bulletin for Jason Isaacs as he still remains on the run.