Wanted multi-million dollar gold heist suspect’s house was deliberately set on fire

– Fire Service confirms

Kaieteur News – The house of a wanted suspect involved in the multi-million dollar gold heist at Wallison Enterprise was on Saturday deliberately set on fire. At least this is according to investigations conducted by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

The suspect’s two-storey wooden and concrete home located at Lot 492, ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown went up in flames around 23:41hrs just one day after police had raided it in search of him.

He was not found but detectives were able to identify him as one of the main players in the heist after they had found items of evidential value linking him to the crime. The suspect, according to what Kaieteur News was told, has not returned to location since investigations into the heist began.

On Saturday, however, his home caught fire and neighbours living close by were forced to call the GFS to put out the blaze. Fire tenders from the Alberttown and Campbellville Fire Station had responded. Fire fighters noted that the house was unoccupied and began their work, eventually extinguishing the flames.

The house was completely gutted and investigations were carried out to determine the cause of the fire. According to findings by GFS, the blaze was maliciously set by person or persons unknown at this time. Speaking with Kaieteur News last evening, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum related that the owner of the now destroyed house is one of main suspects wanted for the heist, which took place last Thursday.

Three gunmen posing to be gold dealers had entered Wallison Enterprise and robbed the gold trading establishment of $38M in cash and $20M worth of raw gold. In fact, he might just be one of the gunmen who was caught camera holding the employees at gunpoint and handcuffing them with plastic zip ties that day.

Based on police investigations, he was the one who took possession of the stolen gold from the business place. Detectives learnt that after perpetrating the crime, he had allegedly hid the gold from his accomplices. Later, the bandits had allegedly met up at his house to split their loot but he never declared the stolen gold and the only cash was divided among them. Since then, the suspect from Sophia has disappeared.

Part of that stolen cash, a total of $18M was found buried in the backyard of Keyon King, a sergeant of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). King has since admitted to his involvement in the heist and is currently behind bars on remand. Also on remand for their involvement are Delroy Jackson and Peon Lee, two security guards employed with Wallison Enterprise.