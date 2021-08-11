Truck driver walks free of Agricola accident that killed girl, 7

Latest update August 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 11, 2021 News
Three years later…
Kaieteur News – Three years after the tragic accident on the Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara, that resulted in the death of seven-year-old Ciara Benjamin, the truck driver yesterday walked free of the charge.
Danion Welcome, 41, a father of four, of Albouys Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly.
Welcome was being represented by attorney-at-law, Dexter Todd, who had made a no-case submission to the court citing that the prosecution failed to provide key evidence in the matter.
Yesterday, when the matter was called for ruling, Senior Magistrate Daly upheld Todd’s no-case submission and as such the charge was dismissed against his client.Welcome had pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on June 15, 2019, at Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove motor lorry GWW 962, in a manner dangerous to the public and caused the death of Benjamin.
He was out on $500,000 bail pending the outcome of the matter. It was reported that on the day in question, around 16:10hrs, Welcome was proceeding north on the eastern half of the Agricola Public Road, while being the driver of motor lorry GWW 962 and driving at a fast rate, he lost control of the said lorry and collided with the little girl causing her demise.
After the accident Welcome was reportedly badly beaten by angry residents at the scene of the accident. He later had to travel overseas to receive treatment for the injuries he sustained from the beating back in June, 2019.
