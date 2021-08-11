Soldier changes plea after “clearing his head”

– as court remands three for multi-million dollar gold heist

Kaieteur News – One of the three men remanded yesterday for last Thursday’s multi-million dollar gold heist, a sergeant of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has moved to change an initial guilty plea after clearing his head.

That defendant Keyon King, 32 had appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus during the morning hours alongside his alleged accomplices, two security guards, Delroy Jackson, 36, aka “Bug” and Peon Lee, 36 better known as “Nino Brown”.

The Magistrate charged them with robbery under arms. While Jackson and Lee pleaded not guilty, King, the GDF Sergeant pleaded guilty. His accomplices were remanded until August 24, 2021 and King was held in the court lock-ups for sentencing at 13:30hrs.

When the hour arrived, King decided to change his plea. He reportedly told the court that at the time, which he pleaded guilty his head was not clear and reasoned that it was unclear because he had no knowledge that he would be placed before the court yesterday.

As a result, he too was remanded and expected to return to court on August 24, 2021. The three are accused of armed robbery committed on a gold trading company called Wallison Enterprise.

Three armed men had entered the business establishment located on Gordon Street, Kitty last Thursday under the pretense that they were gold dealers.

Unsuspecting employees attended to them but were held at gunpoint and forced to open two metal safes before being handcuffed with plastic zip ties and locked into a room. After they were rescued, they learnt that the men had carted of $38M in cash and $20M worth of raw gold. The bandits had also stolen one of the employees’ gold jewellery and their cellphones.

Cops had moved to arrest one of the security guards of the establishment, Jackson, on the same day the crime was perpetrated. Investigations led to the arrest of another security guard, Lee, employed with the company as well.

Detectives later raided the Sophia home of one of the suspects and found evidence linking that individual to the crime. That suspect, however is still to be arrested but as the investigations progressed, detectives were led to the West Coast Demerara home of King, the GDF sergeant.

Buried in his backyard was a total of $18M, part of the cash stolen in the heist. King was arrested and taken into custody. Persons of interest were questioned too but were released and according to sources, detectives were able to obtain a confession from King and the two security guards admitting their involvement in the crime.

Based on what Kaieteur News was told, it was the two security guards who had allegedly set up the heist on Wallison Enterprise.