Minibus conductor freed of rape of girl, 12

Kaieteur News – Dexter McIntosh was on Wednesday acquitted of raping a 12-year-old girl after he was found not guilty, by way of a majority verdict on Wednesday.

McIntosh, a 38-year-old minibus conductor, was indicted before Justice, Joann Barlow, at the High Court for the rape which was said to have occurred on January 1, 2015. He was represented by Attorney, George Thomas, while State Counsels, Sarah Martin and Nafeeza Baig, presented the allegation against him.

According to facts of the matter, McIntosh had met the victim at an abandoned house where they had sex. The underage girl reported that on the day of the incident she and the conductor who was known to her met up to have sex.

The girl reported that the man undressed her and pulled down her underwear and he put his penis into her vagina. She claimed that they had intercourse which lasted for about two minutes. However, during the trial the accused denied any involvement with the girl. He claimed instead that he was wrongfully accused.

McIntosh reported that the girl never even travelled with the minibus he conducted, that he had no physical contact with her but that two persons had approached him and beat him up over allegations that he had “troubled” the girl.

The man also claimed that he had an alibi, which is that on 1 January 2015, he was with his boss, friends, and family at a party from 3pm that day to 3:30am the following morning and when he got home, he did not come out back on the road until January, 3 2015, where the two persons approached him, beat him up, dragged him, put him into a car and took him to the police station, where he was questioned on the allegation of rape.

In his defence at the trial, the man said he had always maintained that the allegations were false and made up by the girl and her relatives.