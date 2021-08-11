Latest Int’l report on climate change spells grave danger for humanity

– Must sound a death knell for fossil fuels before it destroys our planet – UN Secretary General

Kaieteur News – After a revealing yet frightening report was released by the Intergovernmental Panel (IPCC) on global warming, United Nations’ Secretary General António Guterres, in a statement on Monday, lists the findings as irrefutable and calls for a hasty halt of fossil fuels.

The IPCC is the United Nations’ body for assessing the science related to climate change. It was created to provide policymakers with regular scientific assessments on climate change, its implications and potential future risks, as well as to put forward adaptation and mitigation options.

Thousands of people from all over the world contribute to the work of the IPCC. For the assessment reports, IPCC scientists volunteer their time to assess the thousands of scientific papers published each year to provide a comprehensive summary of what is known about the drivers of climate change, its impacts and future risks, and how adaptation and mitigation can reduce those risks.

Comprehensive scientific assessment reports are published every six to seven years; the latest, the Fifth Assessment Report, was completed in 2014, and provided the main scientific input to the Paris Agreement. Climate Change Today’s IPCC Working Group One Report is labeled as a code red for humanity.

According to Guterres in a statement, the alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk.

Global heating is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible. The internationally agreed threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius is perilously close.

“We are at imminent risk of hitting 1.5 degrees in the near term. The only way to prevent exceeding this threshold is by urgently stepping up our efforts, and pursuing the most ambitious path,” stated Guterres. Mentioning that the world must act decisively now to keep 1.5 alive.

The outcome of the IPCC mentioned the steady climb of our climate levels to which Guterres addressed. He relayed that we are already at 1.2 degrees and rising. Warming has accelerated in recent decades and every fraction of a degree counts.

Greenhouse gas concentrations are at record levels. Extreme weather and climate disasters are increasing in frequency and intensity. A simple example of this is the recent flooding that occurred in late May to early July, which had the highest flood levels since 2005.

Guterres pointed out that this year’s United Nations climate conference in Glasgow is so important, as it addressed those very high greenhouse gas emissions.

He divulged that the viability of our societies depends on leaders from government, business and civil society uniting behind policies, actions and investments that will limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius; mentioning that we owe this to the entire human family, especially the poorest and most vulnerable communities and nations that are the hardest hit despite being least responsible for today’s climate emergency.

“The solutions are clear. Inclusive and green economies, prosperity, cleaner air and better health are possible for all if we respond to this crisis with solidarity and courage,” stated Guterres. The statement further noted that all nations, especially the G20 and other major emitters, need to join the net zero emissions coalition and reinforce their commitments with credible, concrete and enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions and policies before COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Guterres encouraged an immediate action on energy, stating that without deep carbon pollution cuts now; the 1.5-degree goal will fall quickly out of reach. He noted that this report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.

“There must be no new coal plants built after 2021. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries must phase out existing coal by 2030, with all others following suit by 2040,” The statement expressed. Guterres bluntly voiced his concerns regarding the oil and gas sector, stating that countries should also end all new fossil fuel exploration and production, and shift fossil fuel subsidies into renewable energy.

Presenting that by 2030, solar and wind capacity should quadruple and renewable energy investments should triple to maintain a net zero trajectory by mid-century. Climate impacts will undoubtedly worsen; that there is a clear moral and economic imperative to protect the lives and livelihoods of those on the front lines of the climate crisis.

Furthermore, Guterres mentioned that adaptation and resilience finance must cease being the neglected half of the climate equation and that only 21 percent of climate support is directed towards adaptation. “I again call on donors and the multilateral development banks to allocate at least 50 percent of all public climate finance to protecting people, especially women and vulnerable groups,” expressed Guterres.

He stated that COVID-19 recovery spending must be aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement and the decade-old promise to mobilise $100 billion annually to support mitigation and adaptation in developing countries must be met.

Guterres made known that the climate crisis poses enormous financial risk to investment managers, asset owners, and businesses. These risks should be measured, disclosed and mitigated, as he pleaded with corporate leaders to support a minimum international carbon price and align their portfolios with the Paris Agreement. Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo stated the country cannot upkeep the Agreement and that is “unrealistic” during an interview that was aired on Friday.

In conclusion, the UN Secretary General stated that the public and private sector must work together to ensure a just and rapid transformation to a net zero global economy. “If we combine forces now, we can avert climate catastrophe. But, as today’s report makes clear, there is no time for delay and no room for excuses,” relayed Guterres as he urged government leaders and all stakeholders to ensure COP26 is a success.