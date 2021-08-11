Guyana to have more gas than it currently needs with $900M gas-to-energy project

– Govt. now drafting master plan to determine use for surplus

Kaieteur News – ccording to Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, Guyana’s current power utilisation with Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) stands in the range of 120MW to 130MW. Once the US$900M gas-to-energy project comes on stream by 2024, Bharrat was keen to note, that existing energy needs would be fully satisfied as the project’s Natural Gas Plant will produce 200MW of power.

As for what would become of the surplus gas that would be brought to shore from the Liza Phase One and Liza Phase Two projects, Bharrat said a Gas Utilisation Master Plan (GUMP) is being designed to determine the way forward.

During his address in the National Assembly on Monday in respect to Amendments to the 1986 Petroleum Exploration and Production Legislation, Bharrat said, “Government is preparing a Gas Utilisation Master Plan to review and determine the most appropriate use of surplus gas and already, we would have secured 50 million cubic feet of gas per day from Liza (Phase One and Two Projects) which will be brought to shore and then transported via a 30 km pipeline into the Wales Development area which will be an investment site to create jobs in an area that is already depressed due to the closure of (sugar) estates.”

The Minister added that initial studies have indicated that the best use of surplus gas and waste heat are for activities in support of the agriculture sector. He said that this includes fertilizer production, gas-to-protein, and agricultural processing.

With respect to fertilizer production, Bharrat said gas can be used to make ammonia and subsequently urea. In this regard, he articulated that Guyana currently imports approximately 45,000 tonnes of urea and ammonia compounds. To manufacture such a quantity would require 5 to 6 million cubic feet of gas per day. Since Guyana is already guaranteed 50 million cubic feet of gas per day, he said the country is in a strong position to significantly reduce its import bill in this regard.

As for gas-to-protein, the Minister explained to his fellow Parliamentarians that gas can also be used to produce single-cell protein via a bio-fermentation process. The resulting high protein feed can be used as a diet supplement in the poultry and aquaculture industries the Minister said. To produce 6,500 tonnes of bio-protein per year, the Minister said it requires two to three million cubic feet of gas per day. Here again, with the gas that was secured from the Liza Phase One and Two projects, this is more than possible the Minister said.

With respect to Agricultural processing, Bharrat said the thermal power plant will generate significant quantities of steam and low-grade waste heat. He noted that the energy can therefore be efficiently used for the pre-heating for rice boiling, crop drying etc.