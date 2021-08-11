Guyana records 81 new COVID-19 cases; 3 deaths

Latest update August 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health presented in its daily COVID-19 Report yesterday afternoon that three individuals have passed away between August 7 and August 9. They are a 66-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who died on August 7; a 54-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) who died on August 8 and a 63-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who died on August 9. These deaths have triggered the country’s death toll to be increased to 564 for the period March 2020 to date. A total of 15 persons have passed way for the month of August.
A total of 2,071 tests were conducted during the past twenty-four hours resulting in 81 new infected cases being recorded. The new cases are from: Regions One and Five (1 case each); Regions Two and Six (4 cases each); Region Three (21 cases); Region Four (37 cases) and Region Nine (13 cases).
There are 15 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 77 patients are in institutional isolation, 691 persons are isolated at home and five are in institutional quarantine.
The overall number of confirmed cases since March 2020 has risen to 23,075 with a total of 21,728 persons recovered from the virus to date.
Aug 11, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – The surprise inclusion of Wicket-Keeper Jahmar Hamilton along with Keeper/batsmen Shai Hope and Joshua Da Siva in the West Indies 17-member to face Pakistan in a...
