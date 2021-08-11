Driver turns himself in after abandoning elderly pedestrian in hit-and-run accident

Latest update August 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The driver who had struck down a 60-year-old pedestrian last Friday without looking back has turned himself over to the police.
According to police, 50-year-old Sangodele Mentore of Kaieteur Road, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, turned himself over to ranks at the Turkeyen Police Station on Monday.
Mentore has been arrested and placed into custody pending the following charges: failure to render assistance, failure to report an accident, and failing to stop after an accident.
This publication understands that, according to a police report, at around 02:10hrs Friday, August 6, 2021 that the pedestrian was walking along the southern side of the Railway Embankment, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara when Mentore, who was driving motorcar PZZ 1276, struck him.
It was reported that the motorcar was proceeding in an unknown direction and after colliding with the pedestrian, the driver made good his escape.
The pedestrian was then picked up by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) in an unconscious condition and rushed to GPHC. He was admitted to the Accident and Emergency Unit Critical Bay and he is suffering from broken legs, and lacerations to his head and body.
The accident was reported and when ranks visited the scene, the motor car’s registration plate was discovered along the road away. Investigation into the accident is ongoing.
