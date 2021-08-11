‘Chuckie’ found guilty of killing aunt after retrial

Kaieteur News – Kevin Mohan has been found guilty by a jury of murdering his aunt via a unanimous verdict delivered before Justice Sandil Kissoon following a trial at the Georgetown High Court on Monday.

Mohan had initially denied the charge which stated that on September 4, 2016, at Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, he murdered his aunt, Anita Mohan called ‘Sandra.’ This is the second trial for the murder that Mohan called “Chuckie” underwent in the High Court. His first trial ended in a hung jury. At this trial, the former accused was represented by Attorney-at-law Damien Da Silva, while the case for the State was presented by Prosecutors Lisa Cave and Muntaz Ali.

According to the facts of the case, Mohan on September 4, 2016 murdered his aunt, from whom he is said to have stolen money.

Reports had indicated that Anita Mohan’s son, Imtiaz Khan, had found her body lying in a pool of blood in her kitchen with her head bashed in and a stab wound to her chest,. A bloody rolling pin along with a broken beer bottle was found near the body. Kevin Mohan was arrested by police since he lived with this aunt and had access to the home.

He allegedly confessed to the murder and told police that he committed the crime with the help of an accomplice. A post mortem examination later performed on the woman’s remains revealed that she died from multiple injuries.