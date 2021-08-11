Everybody looking fuh a tax cut!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem hear de girl pon de radio seh how when she went to de supermarket recently and when see de bill, she go ouch! Is nat only she feeling it. Is everybody feeling de squeeze. De price of nuff, nuff items wah dem poor people does use raise. And de financial gurus seh how is de cost of freight.

So de guvment decide dat dem gan reduce de freight. Dem boys bin think how dem tekkin’ dem FPSO and using dem as container ships fuh bring in containers. But dem boys learn how all dem doing is charging less taxes to de businessmen dem by reducing de amount of freight on which de tax calculated. Dem boys nah ask wah gan happen to dem importer wah import dem goods with de freight incorporated in de price.

But is nat dat wah gat dem boys worried about. Dem boys wan know if de Minister of Fine Ants gat wan price list of groceries at present so dat he can send somebody fuh check if de prices in de market come down.

Dem boys nah trust dem businessmen. Dem would pay less tax and nat pass on de benefits to de consumer. So dem boys nat getting excited till dem see results over de next few months.

De guvment also seh how dem watching fuel prices. Well dem boys bin also watching it too and dem boys know dat just prior to COVID, de price at the pump was $230 per litre but now is $215 per litre. So de price still lower now dan last March. But everybody looking fuh a tax cut, including de small man.

Talk half and wait fuh see de price list!